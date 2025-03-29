Cowboys need to consider selecting the 'Honda Civic' of RBs in 2025 draft
The Dallas Cowboys dropped the ball last season when it came to their running back stable. They've proven through the early portion of the offseason that they've learned their lesson.
Dallas lost Rico Dowdle after a breakout campaign, but added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in NFL free agency. They're also expected to add another option in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially with Williams and Sanders each on a one-year deal.
While most targets connected to the Cowboys are early-round talents, this class is deep enough that they could find someone on Day 3 capable of making a difference. One possible fit is Kyle Monangai from Rutgers, who was called the "Honda Civic" of this year's class by Connor Rogers of the NFL Stock Exchange.
Rogers says Monangai doesn't have the explosive athleticism of many backs in this class, but was impressed with his 1.54-second time in the 10-yard split, which he says is far more important than the 4.6 time in the 40-yard dash.
Still, it's the reliability that won over the draft pundit, as Rogers pointed out that Monangai had 670 career carries without a fumble. He also praised his strength and ability to break tackles as Monangai has forced 139 missed tackles since 2023, eclipsing all other backs in the Big Ten.
As if that wasn't enough of a reason to buy in, both Rogers and Trevor Sikkema were thoroughly impressed with his work in pass protection.
Despite all the success he had, Monangai is seen as a potential fifth-to-sixth round selection. If Dallas wanted to wait — or even double-up — on a running back, this would be an ideal spot to land someone who won't bring much "wow factor," but can keep the offense moving.
Just like a reliable Honda Civic.
