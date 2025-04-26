Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft results: Full list of 2025 rookie class
The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and the new group of potential Dallas Cowboys stars is officially set. Dallas addressed several needs and showed a focus on improving in the trenches, while still having some holes on the roster to address.
Dallas came out swinging with Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick.
MORE: New Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku made NFL Draft partygoers remove Eagles gear
On Day 2, the Cowboys added two defensive standouts in Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku and ECU's Shavon Revel Jr.
After waiting until the final day of the draft to add an offensive skill position player, the Cowboys loaded up with the running back duo of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, which instantly upgrades the room.
Who else will be suiting up for Dallas during their rookie season in the NFL?
A full look at the Cowboys' 2025 rookie class can be seen below.
MORE: Watch Cowboys draft pick Jay Toia shut down running backs with authority
Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL rookie class
- Alabama OG Tyler Booker
- Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
- East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr.
- Texas RB Jaydon Blue
- Florida LB Shemar James
- Oregon OL Ajani Cornelius
- UCLA DT Jay Toia
- Clemson RB Phil Mafah
- Maryland DT Tommy Akingbesote
Dallas failed to bolster the receiving corps during the draft, but Stephen Jones previously hinted the team may not be done making trades after the draft wraps up.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys third round selection considered 'massive steal' in latest draft grade
Shavon Revel highlights: Dallas Cowboys land a steal with CB in Round 3
Jaydon Blue highlights: Cowboys add much-needed explosion to the offense
Cowboys' 6th-round NFL Draft selection receives lukewarm grade