Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft results: Full list of 2025 rookie class

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys, with the new rookie class complete after an eventful three days in Green Bay.

Josh Sanchez

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and the new group of potential Dallas Cowboys stars is officially set. Dallas addressed several needs and showed a focus on improving in the trenches, while still having some holes on the roster to address.

Dallas came out swinging with Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick.


On Day 2, the Cowboys added two defensive standouts in Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku and ECU's Shavon Revel Jr.

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
After waiting until the final day of the draft to add an offensive skill position player, the Cowboys loaded up with the running back duo of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, which instantly upgrades the room.

Who else will be suiting up for Dallas during their rookie season in the NFL?

A full look at the Cowboys' 2025 rookie class can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL rookie class

Texas running back Jaydon Blue prays in the end zone ahead of the Big 12 Conference Championship game.
  • Alabama OG Tyler Booker
  • Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
  • East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr.
  • Texas RB Jaydon Blue
  • Florida LB Shemar James
  • Oregon OL Ajani Cornelius
  • UCLA DT Jay Toia
  • Clemson RB Phil Mafah
  • Maryland DT Tommy Akingbesote

Dallas failed to bolster the receiving corps during the draft, but Stephen Jones previously hinted the team may not be done making trades after the draft wraps up.

