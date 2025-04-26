Cowboys Country

Watch Cowboys draft pick Jay Toia shut down running backs with authority

The Dallas Cowboys added a massive nose tackle in Round 7, who is a beast against the run.

Randy Gurzi

UCLA Bruins DT Jay Toia and LB Oluwafemi Oladejo celebrate after a sack against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
UCLA Bruins DT Jay Toia and LB Oluwafemi Oladejo celebrate after a sack against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Usually, seventh-round picks don't generate much excitement. Still, you can forgive Dallas Cowboys fans for getting a little excited about their first seventh-rounder selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At No. 217 overall, Dallas took UCLA nose tackle Jay Toia. For years, this position has been a sore spot, even with the addition of first-round pick Mazi Smith in 2023.

As a result, the Cowboys have often been bullied on the ground. Perhaps those days could be over with the 6-foot-2, 342-pound Toia now on the roster. For those who aren't convinced, just watch the hype video shared by the team's social media account.

It's a short clip, but it's impressive seeing how quickly Toia can move. Even more impressive is how violently he attacks the ball carrier.

UCLA Bruins NT Jay Toia fights off a block by Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Toreon Penright.
UCLA Bruins NT Jay Toia fights off a block by Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Toreon Penright. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Toia won't be thrust right into the starting lineup, but he's going to be given every opportunity to push Smith. The former Michigan standout is entering his third season in the NFL, and is going to be working with his third defensive coordinator.

He's also working with a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer. That means his status as a first-round pick means very little, putting him and Toia on an even playing field. That makes this an early camp battle to watch.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

