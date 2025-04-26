Jaydon Blue highlights: Cowboys add much-needed explosion to the offense
The Dallas Cowboys waited until Round 5 of the 2025 NFL draft to finally select a running back, taking Jaydon Blue at No. 149 overall.
Blue spent three years at Texas, playing behind some talented running backs during his tenure. His best campaign was in 2024, when he had 730 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. What really makes him appealing for Dallas, however, is his work as a receiver.
MORE: Cowboys' Jerry Jones heaps praise on Shedeur Sanders amid draft freefall
During his final season, Blue caught 42 passes for 368 yards with six touchdowns. He was a huge playmaker for one of the top teams in the nation, and joins a backfield consisting of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer hinted they could use a committee approach, which will be the case with this group. While they will all have their role, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound Blue will be the home run hitter. He not only ran a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash, but he turned in some impressive highlights for the Longhorns.
Dallas was one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL last season, and decided to completely revamp their running back corps. They return Deuce Vaughn and fullback Hunter Luepke, but have three new running backs in Blue, Williams, and Sanders.
The Cowboys quickly traded up in the fifth round to take Florida linebacker Shemar James, leaving them with nose tackle and wide receiver as the top remaining needs.
