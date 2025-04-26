Cowboys Country

New Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku made NFL Draft partygoers remove Eagles gear

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round of the NFL Draft and he's already embracing an NFC East rivalry.

Josh Sanchez

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys made an impressive Day 2 haul in the NFL Draft, selecting Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and East Carolina defensive back Shevon Revell to bolster the defense.

While Ezeiruaku has yet to play a down for Dallas, he is already embracing an NFC East rivalry.

Ezeiruaku, who was born in Philadelphia and grew up as an Eagles fan, revealed some people at his draft party were still repping Eagles gear when his name was called by the Cowboys.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft

He then asked the partygoers to ditch the Eagles gear after finding his new home.

Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'm here right now [in Jersey] celebrating at a country club, and it's some people here with Eagles gear on. I said, 'Go ahead and take that off right now,'" Ezeiruaku said after being selected, per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys official website.

He also cracked a joke about the Eagles winning the Super Bowl last season, saying it was a nice sendoff in his final year as a fan.

MORE: Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3

"That was cool in my last year as an Eagles fan." he said.

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game against the SMU Mustangs.
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in action during the game against the SMU Mustangs. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pairing Ezeiruaku with Micah Parsons, another former Eagles fan, gives the Cowboys a potentially game-wrecking pass rushing duo.

During his final season at Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, a whopping 16.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3

Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft

Cowboys third round selection considered 'massive steal' in latest draft grade

Shavon Revel highlights: Dallas Cowboys land a steal with CB in Round 3

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Draft