New Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku made NFL Draft partygoers remove Eagles gear
The Dallas Cowboys made an impressive Day 2 haul in the NFL Draft, selecting Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and East Carolina defensive back Shevon Revell to bolster the defense.
While Ezeiruaku has yet to play a down for Dallas, he is already embracing an NFC East rivalry.
Ezeiruaku, who was born in Philadelphia and grew up as an Eagles fan, revealed some people at his draft party were still repping Eagles gear when his name was called by the Cowboys.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
He then asked the partygoers to ditch the Eagles gear after finding his new home.
"I'm here right now [in Jersey] celebrating at a country club, and it's some people here with Eagles gear on. I said, 'Go ahead and take that off right now,'" Ezeiruaku said after being selected, per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys official website.
He also cracked a joke about the Eagles winning the Super Bowl last season, saying it was a nice sendoff in his final year as a fan.
MORE: Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3
"That was cool in my last year as an Eagles fan." he said.
Pairing Ezeiruaku with Micah Parsons, another former Eagles fan, gives the Cowboys a potentially game-wrecking pass rushing duo.
During his final season at Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, a whopping 16.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3
Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
Cowboys third round selection considered 'massive steal' in latest draft grade
Shavon Revel highlights: Dallas Cowboys land a steal with CB in Round 3