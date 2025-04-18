Cowboys potential pick fills need, maximizes value at No. 12
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to grab a player with the No. 12 overall pick that fills a need and has great value for the team.
ESPN analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid are in agreement that one player who could fit the bill in both of those categories is Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.
"The lack of a WR2 opposite CeeDee Lamb has held Dallas' offense back. Golden fills that need better than the rest of the available players would for the Cowboys' other holes (running back and defense)," Miller writes.
"We have another match, as Golden is an ideal WR2. His suddenness and catch radius make him a fit in Brian Schottenheimer's offense," Reid writes.
At 6-2, Lamb is the Cowboys' top target. There's no changing that. He is one of the best receivers in the NFL when healthy, but without another dangerous target in the offense next to him, his value isn't being maximized.
Golden's size at 5-11 and speed can fit right into the slot in Schottenheimer's scheme, allowing him to be a big-play threat at any moment.
Adding Golden to the offense next to Lamb could give the Cowboys the 1-2 punch they have been looking for.
Golden will likely be chosen in the first round of the draft on Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
