Watch Tyron Smith's emotional Cowboys retirement press conference
For 13 years, Tyron Smith was a fixture on the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line. Selected at No. 9 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, he developed into one of the top left tackles in the NFL and helped protect two of the best quarterbacks in franchise history — Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.
Smith left Dallas last season, signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets. On Wednesday, he returned and signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of America's Team.
MORE: Cowboys legends fill room for Tyron Smith's emotional retirement ceremony
His return proved to be an emotional one as Smith shared his gratitude for the 14 seasons he spent in the league, especially the 13 with the Cowboys.
Smith, who expressed his deep respect for friends such as Prescott, said that he knew Dallas was home when he set foot in the city. Smith added that he missed a meeting with another franchise during the pre-draft process, so he could meet Jerry Jones.
MORE: Tyron Smith's son wears adorable custom Cowboys jersey for retirement ceremony
A decision he's thankful for to this day.
Smith made the Pro Bowl eight times with the Cowboys and was a five-time All-Pro selection. He shut down some of the best pass-rushers the NFL has ever seen, but nothing explained his greatness quite like watching Dallas try to replace him.
2017 was a perfect example. Smith missed three games due to injury, and the offense was a mess without him, including the infamous six-sack performance from Adrian Clayborn, who had a field day with Chaz Green and Blake Bell in Smith's absence.
Congratulations to Smith, who is destined for a stop in Canton in the near future.
