Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones makes major announcement for Cowboys legends Tyron Smith, Zack Martin

Tyron Smith and Zach Martin are two of the best players in the history of the Dallas Cowboys, and will be honored as such.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith looks on after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith looks on after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys legend Tyron Smith officially retired from the NFL on Wednesday, signing a one-day deal with the team to retire as a member of the franchise that made him a future Hall of Famer.

And given everything he accompished in Dallas, and what he brought to the team during his 13 seasons, Jerry Jones has elected to bestow him with the highest honor the franchise offers.

The same could be said for guard Zack Martin, who also retired this offseason.

MORE: Cowboys legends fill room for Tyron Smith's emotional retirement ceremony

During Smith's retirement press conference, Jones announced that he and Martin would be both inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor, joining fellow Dallas legends such as Troy Aikman, Tony Dorsett, Roger Staubach, Michael Irvin, Larry Allen, Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson, and many more.

"There's no question they're going in the Ring of Honor," Jones said.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith runs off the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith runs off the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jones went on to emphasize to Smith how important he and Martin were to the franchise as a whole, and the respect that he had for them as a players.

He even went as far to say that

"There's no doubt in my mind that you're going to be in the NFL Hall of Fame, there's no doubt," Jones said. "It was just a couple months ago we were sitting here unbelievably with another player that will be there in the Hall of Fame [Martin]. We won't have a player ever with the Dallas Cowboys, I can predict this, that shares better credentials on how they came, how they work, how they use their background to work and what they accomplished and meant to the team."

MORE: Tyron Smith's son wears adorable custom Cowboys jersey for retirement ceremony

In total, Smith played 13 years with the Cowboys, and graded out as one of the most dominant players at the position in the league over his career. Over that time he earned two first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro nods, made eight Pro Bowls, and was named to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team.

Martin had a similar track record, seven first-team All-Pro teams, two second-team All-Pro Teams, nine Pro Bowls, and joined Smith on the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Suffice it to say, it will take a lot of work and luck to find players of that caliber for this team again going forward.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys make shocking move in new NFL mock draft to bolster trenches

Viral video shows Micah Parsons arriving to Cowboys offseason program

Cowboys' Marist Liufau roasted at WNBA draft after girlfriend Sonia Citron is picked

Cowboys named among best landing spots for Heisman Trophy finalist

Potential Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft target gets All-Pro comparison

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Senior Editor/Columnist

Home/News