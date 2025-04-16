Jerry Jones makes major announcement for Cowboys legends Tyron Smith, Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys legend Tyron Smith officially retired from the NFL on Wednesday, signing a one-day deal with the team to retire as a member of the franchise that made him a future Hall of Famer.
And given everything he accompished in Dallas, and what he brought to the team during his 13 seasons, Jerry Jones has elected to bestow him with the highest honor the franchise offers.
The same could be said for guard Zack Martin, who also retired this offseason.
During Smith's retirement press conference, Jones announced that he and Martin would be both inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor, joining fellow Dallas legends such as Troy Aikman, Tony Dorsett, Roger Staubach, Michael Irvin, Larry Allen, Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson, and many more.
"There's no question they're going in the Ring of Honor," Jones said.
Jones went on to emphasize to Smith how important he and Martin were to the franchise as a whole, and the respect that he had for them as a players.
He even went as far to say that
"There's no doubt in my mind that you're going to be in the NFL Hall of Fame, there's no doubt," Jones said. "It was just a couple months ago we were sitting here unbelievably with another player that will be there in the Hall of Fame [Martin]. We won't have a player ever with the Dallas Cowboys, I can predict this, that shares better credentials on how they came, how they work, how they use their background to work and what they accomplished and meant to the team."
In total, Smith played 13 years with the Cowboys, and graded out as one of the most dominant players at the position in the league over his career. Over that time he earned two first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro nods, made eight Pro Bowls, and was named to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team.
Martin had a similar track record, seven first-team All-Pro teams, two second-team All-Pro Teams, nine Pro Bowls, and joined Smith on the 2010s All-Decade Team.
Suffice it to say, it will take a lot of work and luck to find players of that caliber for this team again going forward.
