Matthew Golden makes bold claim ahead of NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns wide receiver and top Dallas cowboys NFL Draft wide receiver target Matthew Golden was already considered the fast prospect at his position.
But according to him, he might be the fastest ever.
During an appearance on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, Golden said that not only could he beat his 4.29 second 40-yard dash number from the NFL Combine, but he could shattershatter it, claiming that, were it not for an ankle injury, he could have run a time of 4.1.
"I think I could have," Golden told Adams when asked if he could have run faster. "I couldn't tell you (what time I would have run). I wanted to go 4.1. My ankle was still bothering me, and I knew once I ran, my agent told me to take my cleats off."
Golden even went as far to claim that believes he would have a chance to beat the 40-time of fellow former Longhorn Xavier Worthy, who broke the NFL Combine record the year before.
"I'm a competitor, I'm not gonna say I can beat him and I'm not gonna say I'm not, but whenever we line up, we are just gonna see who wins.".
Last season with Texas, Golden did not get to showcase that speed as often as he would liked, and finished the year with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
But obviously, Golden's speed has NFL scouts drooling.
But that, in combination with his ball skills, route running, and ability to make plays in crunch time, and its easy to see why he sits as the No. 1 prospct in the class at receiver not named Travis Hunter.
