Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity in the 2025 NFL Draft to make a splash on the outside of the ball with some much-needed offensive playmakers. The 2025 class is deep at wide receiver and running back, so there will be plenty of options.
As the draft approaches, two of the most common projects for the Cowboys by the NFL draftnik community have been Arizona Wildcats star receiver Tetairoa McMillan and UNC Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton.
In a new mock by Steve Palazzolo of The 33rd Team, the Cowboys find a perfect complement for CeeDee Lamb with a massive wide receiver prospect that would fill the glaring need at WR2.
"McMillan is a really high-end, Tee Higgins–type of complementary player," Palazzolo said about the Cowboys' pick in his latest mock.
In his season of college football, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
The pick is growing in popularity throughout the fanbase and could be the pick that gets Cowboys Nation on its feet come draft day.
McMillan brings the big frame that could serve as a perfect complement to Lamb, who is very strong running across the middle. With his route-running and McMillan's ability to stretch defenses, it would open up the offense for Dak Prescott.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
