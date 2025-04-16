Cowboys Country

Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent

Could the Dallas Cowboys go for another Ohio State running back?

Randy Gurzi

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson works out during the pro day for NFL scouts.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson works out during the pro day for NFL scouts. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL last season. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams are determined to change that.

They want to build a more physical offense, and brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in NFL free agency. That won’t be enough, however, which is why they’re expected to select a running back in the 2025 NFL draft.

One running back who has been linked to Dallas is TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. While he doesn’t have the same name recognition as Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton, he would bring some much-needed explosiveness to their offense.

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the NCAA playoffs.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the NCAA playoffs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He’s a weapon as a runner and receiver, and not only does he fit what Dallas needs, but Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport says they’re the ideal fit for him as well.

”Strictly from a talent perspective, Henderson is as explosive as any back in this class. The 5’10”, 202-pounder is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The Cowboys brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, but if he can just stay healthy, Henderson is a vastly superior talent who could thrive in the Cowboys’ offense.” — Davenport, Bleacher Report

Henderson was highly productive at Ohio State, which is where Dallas found their last true franchise back — Ezekiel Elliott. While he’s not expected to be the same caliber player, Henderson can do it all — include pass protection — and is a team-first player.

Published |Modified
