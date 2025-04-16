Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent
The Dallas Cowboys were one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL last season. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams are determined to change that.
They want to build a more physical offense, and brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in NFL free agency. That won’t be enough, however, which is why they’re expected to select a running back in the 2025 NFL draft.
MORE: Cowboys met with intriguing, versatile NFL draft prospect who could bolster DL
One running back who has been linked to Dallas is TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. While he doesn’t have the same name recognition as Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton, he would bring some much-needed explosiveness to their offense.
He’s a weapon as a runner and receiver, and not only does he fit what Dallas needs, but Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport says they’re the ideal fit for him as well.
”Strictly from a talent perspective, Henderson is as explosive as any back in this class. The 5’10”, 202-pounder is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The Cowboys brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, but if he can just stay healthy, Henderson is a vastly superior talent who could thrive in the Cowboys’ offense.” — Davenport, Bleacher Report
Henderson was highly productive at Ohio State, which is where Dallas found their last true franchise back — Ezekiel Elliott. While he’s not expected to be the same caliber player, Henderson can do it all — include pass protection — and is a team-first player.
MORE: Ashton Jeanty describes weird encounter with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys fill 3 biggest needs in latest Mel Kiper ESPN NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones channeling 'art of the deal' in Cowboys' Micah Parsons negotiations
Stephen Jones reveals chances Cowboys will make NFL Draft Day trade
Cowboys named suitors for $72M superstar in blockbuster NFL trade