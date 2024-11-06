Cowboys predicted to add another young WR after Jonathan Mingo trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a controversial move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, sending a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo.
Despite the addition of Mingo, who is viewed as a raw talent, the Cowboys are predicted to add another talented young wideout to the receiving core.
In a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft from Bleacher Report, the Cowboys use the No. 11 overall pick on Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Cowboys near top 10
McMillan is a massive target on the outside and could provide a strong redzone threat with his 6-foot-5, 212-pound frame.
"The Cowboys receiver room still needs a shot in the arm," Bleacher Report's Dane Parson said. "McMillan is a big-time playmaker with the ball in his hands. Whether running routes, working the middle of the field or dominating at the catch point, his skill set would benefit Dallas' offense.
"Lamb needs a reliable receiver to feast against favorable coverages and possibly pull defensive attention away from him. McMillan is the guy for the job."
This season, the Hawaii native has 63 catches for 1,066 yards, and six touchdowns.
During his breakout sophomore campaign in 2023, McMillan hauled in 90 receptions for 1,402 yards, and 10 touchdowns. As a freshman, he recorded 702 receiving yards and another 8 scores.
There is no denying McMillan's ability to find the endzone, and if the Cowboys can land him with their first-round pick, it'd be a great addition to a receiving corps that lacks any real No. 2 option this season.
And, if Mingo can develop into the player the Cowboys appear to believe he can be, the receiver room is instantly upgraded.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10