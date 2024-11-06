Jonathan Mingo's jersey number with Cowboys officially announced
After Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones teased a move for a wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Cowboys Nation was trying to figure out who the splash could be.
Ultimately, it was revealed that the team traded away a fourth-round pick for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, a former second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mingo will now look to make an impact with a fresh start and live up to his raw potential, despite many believing the Cowboys may have overpaid to acquire him.
Whether the Cowboys won or lost the trade for Mingo remains to be seen, we do know what number he will wear when he steps onto the field for Dallas.
Mingo wore No. 15 for the Carolina Panthers, but with Ezekiel Elliott occupying the number, Mingo will wear No. 81 for his tenure with the Cowboys. During his college career at Ole Miss, Mingo wore No. 1.
Mingo is a raw talent but has yet to establish himself at the NFL level. Mingo hauled 55 catches for 539 yards during his one-and-a-half years with the Panthers. However, the Cowboys had interest in Mingo in the 2023 draft because of his success at Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-2 receiver started all 12 games as a freshman at Ole Miss and finished with 12 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown. In his sophomore campaign, Mingo was more involved in the offense and caught 27 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns.
Injuries slowed Mingo down during his junior year, with a foot injury forcing him to miss seven games, but he still recorded 22 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns. In his final year, Mingo earned second-team All-SEC honors and started in all 13 games, leading the team with five touchdowns and setting a school record for most receiving yards in a game with 247 yards against Vanderbilt.
It will be interesting to see how Mingo transitions to the Cowboys, but the potential is there. It will just be up to the coaching staff to get the best out of him.
