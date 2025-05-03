Dallas Cowboys rookies get fitted for helmets, equipment at minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys are getting a first look at the 2025 rookie class with the start of rookie minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas, this weekend. Whether the rookies were selected in the NFL Draft, are undrafted free agents, or are in town on a tryout basis, they are getting their first taste of NFL action.
Rookie minicamp officially got underway on Friday, May 2, but the action picks up on Saturday as the first-year players continue to learn under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his staff.
But before the players could fight to make an impression, they had to get suited up.
The Cowboys shared a brief video and series of photos on social media that gives a look at some of the rookies getting fitted for helmets and equipment before taking the field.
For their helmets, each player gets to pick their preferred helmet shell and facemask style, but they will have to earn the star with their play on the field.
Now, it's time to get to work.
Dallas' rookie class has been met with a positive response thanks to all of the value the team was able to land through the first three rounds, but it takes more than looking good on paper to earn your spot in the league.
Let's see who is up for the challenge.
The Cowboys' rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 4. It will be exciting to see who makes a lasting impact.
