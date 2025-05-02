Cowboys Country

NFL executive has NSFW reaction to Dallas Cowboys pass rushing addition

The Dallas Cowboys pass rush is going to be a problem according to an NFL executive.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons celebrates with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa after a sack during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons celebrates with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa after a sack during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys added a lot of talent in the 2025 NFL draft, finding excellent value in each round.

Perhaps their best move was somehow landing Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 44 overall. The ACC sack leader was widely considered a first-round talent, but slid into the second round.

MORE: Cowboys UDFA on mission 'coming for heads' at rookie minicamp

Ezeiruaku's selection gives the Cowboys a deep pass rush as he joins Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams, and Marshawn Kneeland on the edge. Dallas also boasts two 3-technique defensive tackles capable of generating pressure with Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas.

Boston College Eagles DE Donovan Ezeiruaku rushes against the SMU Mustangs.
Boston College Eagles DE Donovan Ezeiruaku rushes against the SMU Mustangs offense during the first half at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That depth led to one executive using some choice language when discussing the prospect of facing them.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys star breaks down viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate

“They got the best guard in the draft, and they get a pass rusher opposite Micah Parsons who can actually win with speed,” an anonymous NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “Their pass rush is going to be a pain in the ass to deal with."

Dallas has had DeMarcus Lawrence across from Parsons for the past four seasons, but Lawrence hasn't been racking up the sacks. He's been excellent against the run and has generated pressures, but he's had just 16 sacks in four years, leaving Parsons to do the heavy-lifting.

That's no longer going to be the case, which will keep offensive coordinators up at night as they worry about their quarterback being uncomfortable in the pocket. That's the exact reason they were so thrilled to see Ezeiruaku still on the board at No. 44.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft

Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details

Cowboys crack top 10 in surprising NFL post-draft power rankings

Cowboys named possible trade partner for AFC West team with promising young WR

Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News