NFL executive has NSFW reaction to Dallas Cowboys pass rushing addition
The Dallas Cowboys added a lot of talent in the 2025 NFL draft, finding excellent value in each round.
Perhaps their best move was somehow landing Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 44 overall. The ACC sack leader was widely considered a first-round talent, but slid into the second round.
MORE: Cowboys UDFA on mission 'coming for heads' at rookie minicamp
Ezeiruaku's selection gives the Cowboys a deep pass rush as he joins Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams, and Marshawn Kneeland on the edge. Dallas also boasts two 3-technique defensive tackles capable of generating pressure with Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas.
That depth led to one executive using some choice language when discussing the prospect of facing them.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys star breaks down viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate
“They got the best guard in the draft, and they get a pass rusher opposite Micah Parsons who can actually win with speed,” an anonymous NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “Their pass rush is going to be a pain in the ass to deal with."
Dallas has had DeMarcus Lawrence across from Parsons for the past four seasons, but Lawrence hasn't been racking up the sacks. He's been excellent against the run and has generated pressures, but he's had just 16 sacks in four years, leaving Parsons to do the heavy-lifting.
That's no longer going to be the case, which will keep offensive coordinators up at night as they worry about their quarterback being uncomfortable in the pocket. That's the exact reason they were so thrilled to see Ezeiruaku still on the board at No. 44.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Cowboys crack top 10 in surprising NFL post-draft power rankings
Cowboys named possible trade partner for AFC West team with promising young WR