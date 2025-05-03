Cowboys Country

Cowboys 'versatile' safety is UDFA with ' best chance' to make roster

One Dallas Cowboys UDFA who has the 'best chance' to make the roster is a versatile defensive back.

Josh Sanchez

Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark intercepts the ball against Washington State wide receiver Branden Ganashamoorthy.
Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark intercepts the ball against Washington State wide receiver Branden Ganashamoorthy. / Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' rookie minicamp is underway, and all eyes are on the standout prospects the team landed in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, other players have an opportunity to make a strong impression.

Dallas brought in several undrafted free agents to participate and quarterback Donovan Smith for a tryout.

While the undrafted players and Smith are long shots, who is the most likely player to make the Cowboys roster? Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report shared his thoughts.

Sobleski named the UDFA with the best chance to make the roster for all 32 NFL teams. For Dallas, versatile Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark got the designation.

Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark makes a tackle on Florida State Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward.
Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark makes a tackle on Florida State Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"The 21-year-old Clark left the Orange as a three-year starter. He doesn't present the best ball skills, though he does have position flexibility to play multiple roles in the Cowboys defensive scheme," Sobleski wrote.

"Furthermore, Clark can be an instant contributor as part of Dallas' special teams."

With current safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker both sitting at 30 years old and Wilson set to be a free agent after the season, Dallas could use an injection of youth at the position.

Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark in action against the Stanford Cardinal.
Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark in action against the Stanford Cardinal. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Throughout his college career, Clark, who ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, recorded 189 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

The Cowboys' rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 4. Let's see if Clark can make his mark.

