NFL executives enamored with Cowboys' 2025 draft class

Don't be too shocked, a few NFL executives are in love with how the Dallas Cowboys attacked the 2025 draft.

Tyler Reed

Tyler Booker speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number 12 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tyler Booker speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number 12 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The machine that is the NFL never stops, as the Dallas Cowboys have now started their rookie camp for the 2025 NFL Draft class.

The class is headlined by offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who was the first selection for the franchise. However, it appears the Cowboys found more than one top player in their rookie class.

Mike Sando of The Athletic recently spoke with NFL executives around the league to get their thoughts on the 2025 draft. A few of those executives can't stop gushing about what the Cowboys did.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“They got the best guard in the draft, and they get a pass rusher opposite Micah Parsons who can actually win with speed," an executive said. "Their pass rush is going to be a pain in the a-- to deal with. The corner they got in the third (Shavon Revel Jr.) might have gone in the back end of the first round if he’d never gotten hurt.”

There's been plenty of talk about how former East Carolina star Shavon Revel was an absolute steal in the third round.

Shavon Reve
East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

It's hard to be optimistic in May after such an abysmal season this past year. However, it looks like the Cowboys' front office is getting things done right. Now, ink Micah Parsons for the long term, and have a stress-free summer.

That's how the summers usually go, right?

TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

