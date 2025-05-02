Dallas Cowboys star breaks down viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate
It's busy times around the Dallas Cowboys franchise. The team is one week removed from crafting its 2025 NFL Draft class.
On Friday, the team also began their rookie camp. There's plenty to be excited about while fans have to wait another agonizing four months to see the team in action.
So, how should one pass the time? Well, one way is to embrace debate. There happens to be a viral discussion going around at this exact moment where folks on social media are debating who would win in a fight between 100 men and one gorilla.
MORE: NFL executives enamored with Cowboys' 2025 draft class
There have been some outlandish takes on how the battle would potentially go down. However, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson knows exactly how the game plan would go down to defeat the gorilla.
Ferguson believes that humans can prevail. However, the Cowboys' tight end also believes the first 15 people who attempt to attack the gorilla are going to have to sacrifice their own lives.
That's a tough pill to swallow, but if you were one of the first 15 who lost their life in a hypothetical battle with a gorilla, you'd be remembered forever. Or at least until the next trending topic grabbed everyone's attention. So, probably 15 minutes.
Ferguson believes humans have what it takes, and actually, so do I. Are there any Philadelphia Eagles fans willing to join the cause?
