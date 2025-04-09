Cowboys bring in familiar Texas name in 'consensus' NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys could go a few directions with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many fans are hoping to hear a certain running back's name.
However, the Cowboys could also use some depth at another offensive position. At a quick look at the current roster, nobody has proven they could be the Robin to CeeDee Lamb's Batman at the wide receiver position this past season.
So, it wouldn't be that big of a shock if the team decided to bring in a receiver with their first selection. According to Joe Lago of The Big Lead, a familiar name could be the perfect addition.
In his latest mock draft, Lago has the Cowboys selecting former Texas Longhorns wide receiver, Matthew Golden.
Golden is speed in the open field, and as it gets closer and closer to the draft, his name is becoming highly debated on being a first-round selection.
The former Longhorns star started his college career at Houston before transferring to Austin this past season.
The move to Texas proved to be a wise choice. In one season in the Longhorns offense, Golden led the SEC in touchdown receptions with 9.
Drafting a receiver who led the SEC in touchdown receptions is probably never a bad thing. However, with the Cowboys' current draft spot, would this be the right move, or could the team trade back and still get their man?
