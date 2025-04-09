Cowboys sign controversial lineman who recently unretired from NFL
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys saw their two longest-tenured players leave. 2014 first-round pick Zack Martin and 2014 second-round pick DeMarcus Lawrence are both gone.
Lawrence left in NFL free agency, signing with the Seattle Seahawks. Martin, on the other hand, decided to retire after 11 seasons.
Dallas added Dante Fowler Jr. to help replace Lawrence and Robert Jones at guard. Jones could compete for the starting spot with Brock Hoffman, and possibly T.J. Bass.
MORE: Cowboys have 'bleak' future thanks to Jerry Jones, NFL reporter claims
Now, Saahdiq Charles can be added to the mix as well. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Dallas signed Charles after he recently returned from a one-year retirement.
Charles was a fourth-round pick in 2020 with the talent to go higher. He slid in the draft due to character concerns centered around a suspension in 2019.
He signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, but then unexpectedly retired.
Once he decided to return, Dallas brought him in for a visit, eventually leading to a contract agreement.
Charles played tackle and guard during his first four seasons in the league, all of which were with the Washington Commanders. He has 35 appearances with 18 starts. He was named the starter at right guard for Tennessee prior to his retirement.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname