Cowboys set to meet with 'versatile' Texas Tech OL ahead of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to meet with massive Texas Tech offensive lineman ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tyler Reed

Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers runs in the 40-yard dash during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers runs in the 40-yard dash during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys could go in a couple of directions with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, most fans are hoping the team will select running back Ashton Jeanty.

Running back is a significant concern for the Cowboys. The team has lost its leading rusher in back-to-back seasons, with Rico Dowdle signing with the Carolina Panthers this offseason and Tony Pollard joining the Tennessee Titans last offseason. Adding help in the backfield will be a must.

However, the team also must look at adding depth to the offensive line. 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton looked better as the season went on, but the team can't be sold on his 2024 performance as being a trustworthy starter.

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network is reporting that the Cowboys have scheduled a visit with former Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers.

Rogers played five seasons for the Red Raiders, and his six-foot-five, 305lb frame would be a massive addition to the Cowboys' offensive line.

Caleb Roger
National team offensive lineman Caleb Rogers of Texas Tech seeks out a block during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers posted a pass block grade of 76.4 and a run block grade of 70.1 last season.

Rogers played most of the season at right tackle for the Red Raiders; however, he started the first two games of the season at right guard and played two games at left guard. Rogers' versatility on the line makes him an intriguing prospect.

