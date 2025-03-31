Cowboys set to meet with 'versatile' Texas Tech OL ahead of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys could go in a couple of directions with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, most fans are hoping the team will select running back Ashton Jeanty.
Running back is a significant concern for the Cowboys. The team has lost its leading rusher in back-to-back seasons, with Rico Dowdle signing with the Carolina Panthers this offseason and Tony Pollard joining the Tennessee Titans last offseason. Adding help in the backfield will be a must.
However, the team also must look at adding depth to the offensive line. 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton looked better as the season went on, but the team can't be sold on his 2024 performance as being a trustworthy starter.
Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network is reporting that the Cowboys have scheduled a visit with former Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers.
Rogers played five seasons for the Red Raiders, and his six-foot-five, 305lb frame would be a massive addition to the Cowboys' offensive line.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers posted a pass block grade of 76.4 and a run block grade of 70.1 last season.
Rogers played most of the season at right tackle for the Red Raiders; however, he started the first two games of the season at right guard and played two games at left guard. Rogers' versatility on the line makes him an intriguing prospect.
