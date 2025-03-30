Heisman finalist makes 'too much sense' for Cowboys in 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys will be on the clock for the No. 12 overall pick going into the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will have a chance to fill their biggest need.
Very few teams are daring to take a running back in the first round, but the Cowboys have done so before, taking Ezekiel Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys have a chance to be daring once again with Boise State star Ashton Jeanty expected to go early in the first round of the NFL Draft. If he is there at No. 12, The Athletic insider Jon Machota believes Jeanty could be the pick.
"There’s not an absolute No. 1, but running back is as close as it gets," Machota wrote when asked about the Cowboys' biggest need.
"They added some depth pieces in free agency with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but they’re still lacking that unquestioned No. 1 back. Rico Dowdle had that role most of last year. He’s now in Carolina. The Cowboys, one of the NFL’s worst rushing teams last season, need an upgrade. The most likely path continues to be early in next month’s draft.
"This is considered a quality running back draft class. Dallas should’ve drafted a back in one of the first four rounds either last year or the year before. It didn’t happen and now it’s a must. If Ashton Jeanty is still available at No. 12, it just makes too much sense."
Jeanty could probably go as high as No. 4 to the New England Patriots, so they may need to make a trade in order to acquire him. That could determine how much the Cowboys want him, but any trade that high in the draft should only be for a much-desired superstar, and Jeanty could be that for Dallas.
