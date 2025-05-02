Cowboys surprisingly first team to sign Round 1 draft pick in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys approached this offseason with a far different attitude than one year ago. While they didn't make any huge additions in NFL free agency, they were still far more active than in 2024.
It appears that focus has continued even after the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas begins their rookie minicamp on Friday, and news broke that they started the day by coming to terms with first-round pick Tyler Booker on a four-year deal.
Taken at No. 12 overall, Booker will earn $22.553 million with a signing bonus of $13 million. ESPN's Todd Archer reports that only defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and Jaydon Blue remain unsigned.
What's more impressive is that Jordan Schultz reports that Dallas is the first team to sign their first-round selection. Rookie contracts are based on where the player was drafted, so that typically makes negotiations easy, but it's still good to see the Cowboys be first when it comes to any contract.
Once their rookies are all signed, they will have to turn their attention to one of their superstars. Micah Parsons enters the fifth year of his contract and needs to be extended. He's set to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, although Jerry Jones seems content to wait that one out.
That was the same approach he used with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in 2024, which seemed to do nothing but cost the franchise more money.
