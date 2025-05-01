Cowboys named possible trade partner for AFC West team with promising young WR
One of the biggest takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' haul in the 2025 NFL Draft is that the team found a lot of value with their picks throughout the first two days. Another takeaway is less positive.
The Cowboys are still in desperate need of a WR2 which means they will be linked to any wide receiver who may be available in free agency or via trade.
In an article from Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, "four veterans who should be traded after the 2025 NFL Draft" were named with the Cowboys being linked to a former first-rounder in the AFC West.
The player in question is Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston, who stands 6-foot-4 and is still only 23 years old.
Johnston was selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft after a standout college career at TCU, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in consecutive season.
"With teams like the Dallas Cowboys desperate for receivers right now, there’s a chance the Chargers could get at least a middle-round pick in exchange for his services," Kay wrote. "Johnston is still just 23 years old, is on a cheap contract and had a 13-catch, 186-yard explosion during the regular season finale—displaying upside that could boost his value during trade talks."
Johnston finished last season with 55 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. In his two years in Los Angeles, he has totaled 93 grabs for 1,142 yards, and 10 touchdowns.
While the Cowboys appear comfortable giving Jonathan Mingo or Jalen Tolbert an opportunity to win the WR2 job, adding another tall threat to the mix could be an intriguing addition at the right price.
And with Stephen Jones insisting the team is still exploring the market, he could be a name to keep an eye on.
