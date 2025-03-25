Dallas Cowboys urged to trade for explosive WR before NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have made several additions this offseason but they still have a strong need at wide receiver.
As good as CeeDee Lamb has been, the Cowboys don’t have a consistent No. 2 wide receiver. With a subpar NFL free agency class, the expectation is that they could look to the upcoming NFL Draft to fill the void.
MORE: Cowboys insider confirms team's interest in trading for promising young QB
There’s another option as well, which would be adding someone through a trade and Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has a big name in mind. Valentino brought up four trade ideas he would like to see before the draft, and has Dallas trading for Tyreek Hill.
Hill has voiced frustration in the direction the Miami Dolphins are headed, which has his name being floated as a trade piece. Valentino says the Cowboys could land him without using their first round pick, allowing them to still add a game-changing running back.
”After a decade of avoiding free agency splurges, Jerry Jones can drop a hammer by making such a gutsy investment into Hill. It shouldn't cost him a first-round pick, either, meaning he can add a star tailback and Hill. Dallas would surely need to extend Hill's contract to ease his future cap hits, but the Cowboys finally have the cap flexibility to not stress it.” — Valentino, The 33rd Team
Such a move would be a splash and could be enough to put Dallas back into the contender conversation. It’s just difficult seeing Jerry and Stephen Jones suddenly throwing caution to the wind and going for the home run.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit