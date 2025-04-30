Donovan Ezeiruaku Dallas Cowboys jersey number officially assigned
The Dallas Cowboys have been praised for their second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, landing Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who many believed was a first-round talent.
Ezeiruaku has athletic measurables that are off of the charts and have landed some comparisons to Micah Parsons, but we'll have to wait for him to step onto the field before coming to any conclusions.
In the meantime, while Cowboys Nation waits to see how Ezeiruaku will fare in the NFL, we now know what number he will be wearing for his rookie campaign.
MORE: Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
As the Cowboys begin assigning numbers to the rookie class, it was announced that Ezeiruaku will be wearing the No. 41 across his chest.
The number was most recently worn by linebacker Nick Vigil, who signed with the team last offseason.
During his final season at Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, a whopping 16.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
If he can live up to the potential and the hype that he has received as one of the biggest steals in this year's draft class, pairing him with Micah Parsons is going to present nightmare scenarios for opposing offenses all season long.
Let's hope this one pans out.
