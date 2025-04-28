3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys had one of their most successful NFL drafts on paper in recent memory, consistently selecting based on value and the best player available.
This approach is bound to create much-needed competition for roster spots and starting roles at key positions across the roster.
As a result, some popular names on the roster could find themselves looking for new homes in the NFL.
Here are the three most notable cut candidates following the draft.
Deuce Vaughn, RB
Deuce Vaughn was a popular name coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft class for his dominant play with Kansas State and his small five-foot-six stature.
He quickly became a fan-favorite in Dallas, with hopes that he could become the next Darren Sproles. But Vaughn has rarely gotten opportunities in the regular season, and in his limited playtime, he has yet to show flashes of his college days.
The Cowboys added four running backs through free agency and the NFL Draft, and it seems unlikely that Dallas has a vision for him—especially with the team moving towards a more physical, ground-and-pound approach.
Damone Clark, LB
Damone Clark was already rumored as a cut candidate prior to the NFL Draft, and after the team signed two notable linebackers and traded up into the fifth round to draft Shemar James, Clark is beginning to be buried on the depth chart.
Teams were enamored with Clark's speed and elite play coming out of college, but it has been an uphill battle for him ever since undergoing spinal fusion surgery prior to being drafted in 2022.
Clark has been given multiple opportunities to shine at the NFL level, and after rarely playing in 2024, his days with the Dallas Cowboys are likely numbered.
Hunter Luepke, FB
Similarly to Deuce Vaughn's situation, the Cowboys are coming into offseason training with more depth and talent at the running back position than in the last two seasons.
Hunter Luepke certainly has more of a chance than Vaughn due to his ability to play fullback and occasionally line up at tight end.
However, unless he can beat out Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders in camp, it is hard to envision him making the roster over the rookie running backs—especially given the way the Cowboys like to develop their draftees.
