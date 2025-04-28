Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have been praised for the work they did this past weekend during the 2025 NFL draft.
They found excellent value in every round, with the only “reach” being Tyler Booker at No. 12. While Booker might not have been seen as a top-15 selection, there’s no denying he’s a plug-and-play starter who fills a need.
What they didn’t do is find a starting wide receiver to play opposite CeeDee Lamb. That’s why the focus to kick off this ‘way-too-early’ 2026 NFL mock draft is finding a legitimate WR2.
Round 1: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State WR
With their first pick in this mock draft, Dallas selects ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Colorado transfer broke out in 2024, recording 75 receptions for 1,101 yards with 10 touchdowns.
PFF names Tyson a top 25 player heading into the 2025 season, highlighting the success he had in the second half of the season.
”Something clicked for the Colorado transfer in the second half of the season. In Arizona State’s final six games of the regular season, Tyson led the nation with 729 receiving yards, while his 4.03 yards per route run were second among Power Four wideouts” — PFF
Dallas finally gets Lamb the help he’s needed for the past couple of years.
Round 2, Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
Donovan Wilson is a free agent in 2026 and Malik Hooker will be in the final year of his contract. That’s why Dallas has to get a safety, which leads them to South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, Kilgore was often overshadowed by Nick Emmanwori, but he’s still a promising prospect. In 2024, Kilgore had 48 tackles and five picks, establishing himself as one of the top safeties in the 2026 class.
Round 3: Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M
With their final pick in this three-round mock, the Cowboys add Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss.
Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are both under contract for one season, so Moss comes in to work with Jaydon Blue.
Moss had 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground for the Aggies in 2024, and could move into Day 2 of the draft with another strong campaign.
