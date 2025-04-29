Dallas Cowboys slighted in shocking NFC playoff prediction
The Dallas Cowboys missed the postseason in 2024 following a 7-10 finish. That put an end to a three year streak of 12-5 records, and ultimately led to the departure of head coach Mike McCarthy.
Dallas replaced McCarthy with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and has since turned its attention to building a more physical roster. They believe they did this through NFL free agency and the draft, but not everyone is convinced.
MORE: Cowboys projected compensatory picks for 2026 NFL Draft revealed
Pro Football Network’s Kyle Soppe is one example. He predicted the teams that will make the 2025 NFL playoffs, and has the Cowboys on the outside looking in.
He does have two representatives from the NFC East, with the Washington Commanders winning the division. The Philadelphia Eagles are also in the playoffs in this prediction, as a Wild Card entrant.
The final two wild card spots go the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
What’s worse is Soppe names three NFC teams that just miss out on the playoffs, with Dallas absent there as well. Instead, he says the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons are the ones who come close.
Considering Atlanta, Minnesota, and even Seattle have questions at quarterback, this feels a little off base. The Cowboys struggled in 2024, but they were without Dak Prescott for most of the season. They also had stretches without Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and Trevon Diggs.
There’s no guarantee they will make it to the playoffs, but if healthy, they should be more of a threat than a couple of names on this list.
