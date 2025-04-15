Final Mel Kiper 2025 mock draft fills Cowboys' major offensive need
In just over one week, Dallas Cowboys Nation will learn what direction the franchise will go in the 2025 NFL Draft and the projections and theories continue to roll in.
While many believe the Cowboys will select an offensive playmaker -- wide receiver or running back with the No. 12 overall pick -- one man who has remained consistent is ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.
Kiper released his final mock of the draft season and held firm that the Cowboys will select North Carolina Tar Heels star running back Omarion Hampton.
It is the fourth straight time that Kiper has penciled Hampton in for the 'Boys.
In Hampton's final year at North Carolina, the 6-foot, 220-pound powerhouse recorded 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, while hauling in 38 catches for 273 receiving yards and two scores.
Hampton may be a controversial pick at the end of the day, but he would fill a major area of need. The reception of the pick would come down to whether Dallas traded back and who else was available on the board.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
