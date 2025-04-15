Cowboys named among best landing spots for Heisman Trophy finalist
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of a running back at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft, and they might address it as early as No. 12 overall.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Cowboys are one of the best fits for Boise State star and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty.
"Though they've gotten away from it in recent years, the Cowboys also have a history of rewarding their best players with early extensions. Dallas used the fourth overall pick on running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2016 and handed him a six-year extension after his third season," Knox writes.
"Dallas' supporting cast is fairly solid too. Dak Prescott is an above-average quarterback when healthy, and CeeDee Lamb is one of the league's better No. 1 receivers. While Jeanty would be the centerpiece of the rushing attack—Dallas let 2024 starter Rico Dowdle depart in free agency—he wouldn't be regularly asked to carry the offense by himself.
"Jeanty would likely lead a committee that also includes Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
"Schematically, the Cowboys would provide a strong fit. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has traditionally emphasized the running game and a balanced offense. As Dallas' offensive coordinator over the past two seasons, Schottenheimer helped both Dowdle and Tony Pollard record 1,000-yard seasons."
The Cowboys certainly make a ton of sense for Jeanty should he be on the board at No. 12. The problem is that there's a good chance he won't be there. He is floating around the bottom half of the top 10, and the Cowboys might need to make a big trade if they wanted to acquire him a few picks higher.
Jeanty will be chosen on the first night of the NFL Draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24.
