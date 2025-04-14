Potential Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft target gets All-Pro comparison
The Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of adding some running back help to their offense.
And according to one NFL insider, one of their top targets in the 2025 NFL Draft is also getting All-Pro comparisons.
Per FOX NFL insider Jordan Schultz, all signs are pointing toward North Carolina star Omarion Hampton being a first-round pick later this month, with some teams already comparing him to former first-team All-Pro Josh Jacobs and two-time Pro Bowler Joe Mixon.
"North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton is visiting the Bears today. Hampton’s immense skillset has endeared him to GMs and there’s a growing sentiment that he could be a 1st-rounder," Schultz said on X. "Hampton has also visited the Cowboys and Steelers. Teams I’ve spoken with have compared him favorably to Josh Jacobs and Joe Mixon."
It is not hard to see why Hampton is getting those comparisons either. Hampton is a very patient runner with good vision, who also has a tremendous amount of power behind his pads.
Jacobs and Mixon are both similar style of running backs, and are each coming off of some of their best years with their respective teams. Jacobs, in fact, had the second best year production wise of his career, rushing for over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Mixon had his sixth 1,000-yard season to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns.
That said, all of this could be a moot point to a degree where the Cowboys are concerned, as it is also becoming more and more clear that they seem to be prioritizing wide receiver over running back in Round 1.
Either way, if the Cowboys do end up with Hampton, they could have a prospect with serious talent and upside on their hands.
