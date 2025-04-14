Viral video shows Micah Parsons arriving to Cowboys offseason program
The Dallas Cowboys received some good news on Monday when Micah Parsons arrived for their first round of offseason workouts.
The superstar pass rusher is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and has yet to sign an extension. This was the case for CeeDee Lamb in 2024, which resulted in a lengthy holdout.
MORE: Cowboys go bold with controversial Round 1 pick in latest mock draft
Thankfully that won’t be the case with Parsons, who was seen arriving in a video released by the team’s social media account.
In this clip, players are offered a “gummy worm” while walking into the building, only to see the cup is full of live worms.
Dak Prescott doesn’t come close to the cup, telling those behind the camera to give it to the next guy.
MORE: Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death
Eventually, Parsons arrives and has a response that needed censoring.
By the end of the video, players are given the actual gummy worms, and seem far happier with that option. With the exception of punter Bryan Anger, who seemed thrilled to have some fishing bait.
Parsons has proven himself to be one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL and is expected to receive a historic contract. The Cowboys front office has become notorious for dragging out contract talks, but hopefully, Parsons’ presence means this one won’t be a huge distraction.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft
Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?
Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect
Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death