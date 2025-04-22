Jerry Jones applauds draft depth, but decision could come down to the wire
With the NFL Draft just two days away, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, along with other key decision-makers, met with the media for the team’s annual pre-draft press conference.
Very few NFL teams are as invested in the pre-draft process as the Cowboys. With their strong belief in building the team through the draft and developing homegrown talent, few teams rely on the draft for success as much as Dallas does.
The Cowboys have a chance to kick off the Brian Schottenheimer era with a bang, and Jerry Jones is particularly impressed with one standout aspect of this year’s draft class.
According to Todd Archer, "Jerry Jones said the Cowboys have not finalized the draft board yet, but he is impressed with the depth of the draft."
In the press conference, Jones highlighted that if the right player is available, the Cowboys won’t hesitate to select him at No. 12. He also recalled how the team didn’t expect Micah Parsons to fall to them in the 2021 draft.
However, Jerry Jones’ praise for the depth of this year’s draft could signal that a trade back is a strong possibility if the Cowboys aren’t locked in on a specific player at No. 12.
The most exciting part of the NFL offseason — the Draft — is set to kick off on April 24, and fans will just have to wait and see how it all unfolds.
