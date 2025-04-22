Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones applauds draft depth, but decision could come down to the wire

The Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, and company answer questions during the pre-draft press conference.

Koby Skillern

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NFL Draft just two days away, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, along with other key decision-makers, met with the media for the team’s annual pre-draft press conference.

Very few NFL teams are as invested in the pre-draft process as the Cowboys. With their strong belief in building the team through the draft and developing homegrown talent, few teams rely on the draft for success as much as Dallas does.

The Cowboys have a chance to kick off the Brian Schottenheimer era with a bang, and Jerry Jones is particularly impressed with one standout aspect of this year’s draft class.

MORE: Versatile NFL Draft prospect would fill multiple needs for Cowboys

According to Todd Archer, "Jerry Jones said the Cowboys have not finalized the draft board yet, but he is impressed with the depth of the draft."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In the press conference, Jones highlighted that if the right player is available, the Cowboys won’t hesitate to select him at No. 12. He also recalled how the team didn’t expect Micah Parsons to fall to them in the 2021 draft.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys insider shares team's 'hope' for Round 1 of NFL Draft

However, Jerry Jones’ praise for the depth of this year’s draft could signal that a trade back is a strong possibility if the Cowboys aren’t locked in on a specific player at No. 12.

The most exciting part of the NFL offseason — the Draft — is set to kick off on April 24, and fans will just have to wait and see how it all unfolds.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse

Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/Draft