Cowboys' draft strategy will be influenced by Brian Schottenheimer
Dallas Cowboys fans have been increasingly frustrated with owner and general manager Jerry Jones for failing to make moves that would set the team up for success. But ahead of the NFL Draft, there could be some major changes coming to Dallas.
During the official pre-draft press conference, Jones spoke to the media about the Cowboys' war room and revealed something that should be music to the ears of Cowboys fans.
Rather than continuing a tired approach and being an NFL laughing stock iwth his decisions, Jerry Jones is giving some of the draft influence to Brian Schottenheimer and the team's new coaching staff.
MORE: Cowboys roasted for ‘Swiss cheese’ roster in pre-draft offseason grade
Because Schottenheimer knows the team's roster better than most, he believes the head coach will be an advantage on draft day.
"When we get ready to draft a player, one of the real advantages that I saw, Schotty knows our team. He knows it as well as any coach could have known it and that was big," Jones said, according to team reporter Nicole Hutchinson.
Jones also revealed the promising note that Schottenheimer has been adamant about "new coaches being active in the draft process."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys insider shares team's 'hope' for Round 1 of NFL Draft
It's about time. No one knows what the team needs to succeed better than the men who are doing the gameplanning, so allowing them to influence the draft strategy and have an active role is something every general manager would do.
So, hopefully, this is a sign that Jerry Jones is finally coming to his senses and willing to take a less active approach in order to win.
We will find out in a matter of days.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider