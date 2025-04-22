Versatile NFL Draft prospect would fill multiple needs for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need to land playmakers at multiple positions on offense in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Whether it be running back, wide receiver, an impact blocker on the offensive line or something in between, there is no shortage of holes to fill for the team in those areas.
Fortunately, there might be one prospect they can select who could fill a good number of those needs in one fell swoop - Penn State Nittany Lions do-it-all tight end, Tyler Warren.
So what makes Warren so special? And why is he a first round fit for the Cowboys? To put it simply, he is a bonafide playmaker with an incredibly versatile skill set, and is exactly what that Cowboys offense and quarterback Dak Prescott need to add to the lineup.
This season with the Nittany Lions, Warren was a superstar, winning the Mackey award as the nation's top tight end, while hauling in an astounding 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers tied for second in the country in receptions and sixth in the nation in receiving yards overall, with Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. as the only tight end ahead of him in either category.
Not only that, but Warren has displayed the ability to show up in the biggest moments, catching 17 passes for 224 yards in an overtime win over USC in the regular season, and racking up 23 catches for 255 yards and two scores from the Big Ten Championship Game through the end of the Nittany Lions College Football Playoff run.
As for his fit with Dallas, if you check out his 2024 highlights, it is quite clear why landing Warren would be a major win for multiple reasons.
Aside from the fact that the tight ends are generally a quarterback's best friend, we have also seen that to be the case for Prescott in particular. Since the 2021 season, a Cowboys tight end has finished no lower than second on the team in receptions.
But more importantly, the Dallas offense is in serious need of playmakers, with CeeDee Lamb, and to a lesser degree, Jalen Tolbert, standing as the only legitimate threats on the outside. Thanks to his ability as both a downfield threat and in the short to midrange (not to mention his ability to lineup anywhere from tight end to outside receiver to slot receiver), he could fill multiple roles for passing game.
He could also be a factor in the running game out of a wildcat-type set like he was last season for Penn State, running 26 times for more than 200 yards and four scores. Not to mention, Warren is also an elite blocker for his position, and would help improve that for the Cowboys in both the run game and in certain pass protections.
Regardless, the Cowboys are widely projected to pick a receiver as it stands right now. But if they really want to fill multiple needs with one selection, Warren might be their best bet.
