Dallas Cowboys insider shares team's 'hope' for Round 1 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are approaching the 2025 NFL Draft with an open mind and several areas of need on the roster that the team could address in the first round.
Most in NFL circles will agree the Cowboys' biggest needs fall at WR2, running back, and the defensive backfield, and there will be a handful of players available at each position who could immediately improve the roster.
But, with so many areas of need, there may be a way for the Cowboys to make a move that would open the door to address multiple needs at once.
According to Joseph Hoyt of All DLLS, the Cowboys' "hope is a trade back." The move would allow the team to pick up additional draft capital while still landing a priority target in Round 1.
"Talking with people around the NFL this morning... I think there are a lot of different players the Cowboys are comfortable taking," Hoyt wrote on X. "Truly.
"The hope, it appears, is a trade back. If not? I’ve heard one name multiple times this morning. Will post some final thoughts tomorrow."
While Hoyt did not mention the name he is hearing, a wide receiver like Luther Burden III or running back Omarion Hampton could fit the bill. There are also a handful of offensive linemen who could remain available, so it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys do make a move.
Cowboys Nation is hoping the Brian Schottenheimer Era will lead to more success on the field, but it all starts on Draft Day.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
