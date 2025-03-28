Texas Longhorns star named NFL Draft fit for Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are less than a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, where they could look to add some explosiveness on offense next to CeeDee Lamb.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport named the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.
"Matthew Golden is charging up draft boards as the 2025 NFL draft nears—there’s a legitimate chance the 5’11”, 191-pounder could be selected ahead of McMillan on April 24," Davenport writes.
"The Dallas Cowboys had a miserable 2024 season, but the team has an established quarterback in Dak Prescott and a superstar wideout in CeeDee Lamb. What Dallas doesn’t have is a viable second receiver—Golden would open things up underneath for Lamb and would likely benefit greatly from all the defensive attention Lamb receives."
Golden is flying up draft boards, and he could possibly be an option for the Cowboys at the No. 12 overall pick.
Golden was seen as a late first-round pick before the Scouting Combine, but his momentum could carry him into being the first wide receiver off the board in next month's draft.
It would be a risk for the Cowboys, but they have been known to take flashy, top-billing players high in the draft, and that could end up being Golden for Dallas.
Golden will likely hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft, which is set to take place on Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
