Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Cowboys' shellacking from Philly
A week ago, the Dallas Cowboys were mathematically eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. In Week 17, the Cowboys completely fell apart.
Dallas traveled to Lincoln Financial Field for a 41-7 beatdown courtesy of the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
It was a brutal outing for a team that seemed to be finding momentum, but now they are once again looking towards the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency to address some glaring holes on the roster.
If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys sit just outside of the top 10.
The No. 1 overall pick, meanwhile, belongs to the New England Patriots after the New York Giants scored a win over the Indianapolis Colts and dropped to the No. 4 pick.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current NFL Draft order as we prepare for the final week of the regular season can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order following Week 17's Sunday games
1. New England (3-13)
2. Tennessee (3-13)
3. Cleveland (3-13)
4. New York Giants (3-13)
5. Jacksonville (4-12)
6. Carolina (4-12)
7. New York Jets (4-12)
8. Las Vegas (4-12)
9. Chicago (4-12)
10. New Orleans (5-11)
11. San Francisco (6-9)
12. Indianapolis (7-9)
13. Dallas (7-9)
14. Arizona (7-9)
15. Miami (8-8)
16. Cincinnati (8-8)
17. Atlanta (8-8)
18. Seattle (9-7)
19. Houston (9-7)
20. Denver (9-7)
21. Tampa Bay (9-7)
22. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)
23. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
24. Green Bay (11-5)
25. Pittsburgh (10-6)
26. Washington (11-5)
27. Baltimore (11-5)
28. Philadelphia (13-3)
29. Buffalo (13-3)
30. Detroit (13-2)
31. Minnesota (14-2)
32. Kansas City (15-1)
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.