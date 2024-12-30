Cowboys Country

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Cowboys' shellacking from Philly

Where would the Dallas Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was held today?

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Cooper Rush against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Cooper Rush against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
A week ago, the Dallas Cowboys were mathematically eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. In Week 17, the Cowboys completely fell apart.

Dallas traveled to Lincoln Financial Field for a 41-7 beatdown courtesy of the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a brutal outing for a team that seemed to be finding momentum, but now they are once again looking towards the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency to address some glaring holes on the roster.

If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys sit just outside of the top 10.

The No. 1 overall pick, meanwhile, belongs to the New England Patriots after the New York Giants scored a win over the Indianapolis Colts and dropped to the No. 4 pick.

Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?

A look at the current NFL Draft order as we prepare for the final week of the regular season can be seen below.

2025 NFL Draft order following Week 17's Sunday games

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado football, Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. New England (3-13)

2. Tennessee (3-13)

3. Cleveland (3-13)

4. New York Giants (3-13)

5. Jacksonville (4-12)

6. Carolina (4-12)

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

7. New York Jets (4-12)

8. Las Vegas (4-12)

9. Chicago (4-12)

10. New Orleans (5-11)

11. San Francisco (6-9)

12. Indianapolis (7-9)

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Nolan Smith Jr. and Oren Burks stop Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

13. Dallas (7-9)

14. Arizona (7-9)

15. Miami (8-8)

16. Cincinnati (8-8)

17. Atlanta (8-8)

18. Seattle (9-7)

19. Houston (9-7)

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton catches a pass over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton for a touchdown. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

20. Denver (9-7)

21. Tampa Bay (9-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

23. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

24. Green Bay (11-5)

25. Pittsburgh (10-6)

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates while leaving the field after the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

26. Washington (11-5)

27. Baltimore (11-5)

28. Philadelphia (13-3)

29. Buffalo (13-3)

30. Detroit (13-2)

31. Minnesota (14-2)

32. Kansas City (15-1)

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

