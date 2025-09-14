4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
The Dallas Cowboys Week 2 contest against the New York Giants wound up being an absolute thriller.
Neither defense could stop the opposing offense, leading to a 40-37 final in overtime. There were huge plays downfield by both teams as well as a 64-yard kick to send the game to overtime.
In the end, a huge defensive play for Dallas turned the tide as Donovan Wilson hauled in an errant pass from Russell Wilson to set up the game-winning drive. With all the excitement behind us, here's a look at who stood out as winners and losers in the Cowboys' first win under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
MORE: 3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Winner: Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams was solid in his Dallas debut last week, but turned it up a notch against the Giants. He ran the ball 18 times for 97 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season on a 30-yard run. He added 33 yards on six receptions, consistently running with power and picking up extra yards on each touch.
Williams has proven to be exactly what the Cowboys hoped he would. If he can continue at this pace, he might prove to be one of the biggest steals of the offseason.
Loser: Trevon Diggs, CB
After keeping A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in check in Week 1, the Cowboys headed into this one without DaRon Bland. Clearly, he was missed because Russell Wilson was carving up the secondary.
What was most confusing, however, was that Wilson didn't have to attack players like Reddy Steward. He went right after Trevon Diggs, who gave up multiple big plays to Malik Nabers. One of those was a 29-yard touchdown that put New York up 13-3 late in the second quarter.
MORE: Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
Diggs wasn't alone in blame on this one, as he expected Donovan Wilson to give him help, but the safety was out of position. That left Diggs on the wrong end of a big play, which happened far too often in this one.
Winner: Kenny Clark, DT
The Cowboys' defense had some ups and downs in this one, but one player who stood out once again was Kenny Clark. The former Green Bay Packer was excellent in his debut against the run and delivered multiple pressures as well.
Clark picked up where he left off, forcing his way into the backfield throughout the day. He even recorded his first sack as a Cowboy, taking down Russell Wilson in the first half. He finished with four tackles and was one of the bright spots for a defense that truly struggled.
Loser: Matt Eberflus, DC
Cowboys Nation was thrilled at the Matt Eberflus hire, but through two games, his work as defensive coordinator has been questionable.
MORE: Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
In Week 2, he allowed Russell Wilson, who was on the hot seat entering this game, to throw for 450 yards and three touchdowns. The deep ball was there all day for Wilson, who looked 10 years younger against this defense.
Eberflus was bailed out by a bad throw at the end of overtime, which ended up being picked off by Donovan Wilson. That said, this defense needs a lot of work going forward.
Winner: KaVontae Turpin, WR
Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been adamant about getting KaVontae Turpin more touches on offense, and it's easy to see why. Right after CeeDee Lamb negated multiple New York penalties, the Cowboys were facing a third-and-nine from the 10.
Turpin had 100 yards on kick returns, 47 yards receiving, and six rushing in this one. He wasn't able to finish the game due to a neck injury, but was a major part of their success when he was on the field.
Winner: Brandon Aubrey, K
Brandon Aubrey might have made himself a lot of money on Sunday.
The Cowboys' kicker is known for his powerful leg and nerves of steel. Both were on display when he calmly walked onto the field at the end of regulation and drilled a 64-yarder to send it to overtime.
MORE: Watch Brandon Aubrey's humanoid leg save Cowboys from regulation embarrassment
Aubrey wasn't done there, however. Dallas had to rely on him again at the end of overtime. This time, he came into the game with four seconds to play and hit a game-winner from 46 yards out.
The Cowboys offense is always a threat to score thanks to Aubrey, who deserves all the praise following this win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 key matchups that will decide Dallas Cowboys vs Giants showdown in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants odds for Week 2 of 2025 NFL season
Cowboys have committed $180 million in salary since trading Micah Parsons
Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney
George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc