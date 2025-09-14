Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
The Dallas Cowboys earned a thrilling win over the New York Giants to earn their first win of the 2025 season.
In a game that was a roller coaster all the way through the second half, it only makes sense that it ended up being the final play that decided this NFC East showdown.
So, who was the player who willed the Cowboys to a victory? None other than the best kicker in the league, Brandon Aubrey, =the undeniable Player of the Game.
MORE: 4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
It wasn't just the game-winning 46-yard field goal that landed Aubrey the player of the game selection for Week 2. If anything, his 64-yard field goal to force overtime may have been even more important.
The world already knew how dangerous Aubrey was in the kicking game; Sunday's performance was just another reminder that the Cowboys have the best kicker in the league.
Aubrey finished the game a perfect 4/4, giving the Cowboys 16 points on a day where points were being put up faster than fans could count.
MORE: Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
The Cowboys really have a kicker they can count on as soon as the offense gets the ball to the 50-yard line. It's safe to say that without Aubrey, this game would have looked a whole lot different in the end.
The time for celebration is now. Thinking about the Chicago Bears can wait until Tuesday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys have committed $180 million in salary since trading Micah Parsons
Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney
George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc