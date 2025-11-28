Cowboys Country

Updated 2026 NFL draft order after Cowboys' major Thanksgiving win

Where would the Dallas Cowboys land in the 2026 NFL Draft if it were to be held today following the big Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs?
Josh Sanchez|
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in the middle of a late-season NFL playoff push after a three-game November winning streak.

Dallas is riding high with the team's momentum, which has shifted the focus back to this season rather than the 2026 NFL draft. But while the team is winning, the draft position is slipping.

After a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, Dallas' first of two first-round picks has slipped out of the top-15. The Green Bay Packers, who sent their first-round pick to the Cowboys in the Micah Parsons trade, also won on Thanksgiving.

MORE: Jerry Jones waxes poetic on NFL playoff chances amid Cowboys' improbable streak

Despite Green Bay's win, that pick remains in the top 25.

The Dallas Cowboys celebrate with a turkey after a Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys celebrate with a turkey after a Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If the draft were held today, the team would own the No. 16 and No. 24 overall picks in the first round.

The No. 1 overall pick would belong to the Tennessee Titans, while the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints round out the top three.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys celebrate the team's big Thanksgiving win, via Tankathon.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys gaining hype amid late NFL Playoff push by pundits

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Week 13 Thanksgiving games

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. New York Giants
  3. New Orleans Saints
  4. New York Jets
  5. Las Vegas Raiders
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. Arizona Cardinals
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Miami Dolphins
  11. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Baltimore Ravens
  14. Carolina Panthers
  15. Kansas City Chiefs
  16. Dallas Cowboys
  17. Houston Texans
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Buffalo Bills
  22. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)
  23. San Francisco 49ers
  24. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)
  25. Los Angeles Chargers
  26. Chicago Bears
  27. Seattle Seahawks
  28. New York Jets (via Colts)
  29. Philadelphia Eagles
  30. Denver Broncos
  31. Los Angeles Rams
  32. New England Patriots

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

