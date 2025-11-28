Updated 2026 NFL draft order after Cowboys' major Thanksgiving win

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in the middle of a late-season NFL playoff push after a three-game November winning streak.

Dallas is riding high with the team's momentum, which has shifted the focus back to this season rather than the 2026 NFL draft. But while the team is winning, the draft position is slipping.

After a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, Dallas' first of two first-round picks has slipped out of the top-15. The Green Bay Packers, who sent their first-round pick to the Cowboys in the Micah Parsons trade, also won on Thanksgiving.

Despite Green Bay's win, that pick remains in the top 25.

If the draft were held today, the team would own the No. 16 and No. 24 overall picks in the first round.

The No. 1 overall pick would belong to the Tennessee Titans, while the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints round out the top three.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys celebrate the team's big Thanksgiving win, via Tankathon.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Week 13 Thanksgiving games

Tennessee Titans New York Giants New Orleans Saints New York Jets Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Minnesota Vikings Baltimore Ravens Carolina Panthers Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys Houston Texans Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Los Angeles Chargers Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks New York Jets (via Colts) Philadelphia Eagles Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams New England Patriots

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

