3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
In what will more than likely be the most entertaining game of the Week 2 slate, the Dallas Cowboys bested the New York Giants in overtime.
A game that was a roller coaster of emotions, Cowboys' kicking ace Brandon Aubrey would ultimately boot the team to victory.
While celebrating a win is never wrong, there are also some things the Cowboys will need to clean up before next week as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' win over the Giants.
Golden Leg
There's no argument, the Cowboys have the best kicker in the league. Aubrey willed the team to overtime, then hit the game-winner.
The Cowboys have the most dominant weapon in the entire league.
Secondary Woes
The Cowboys may have won the game thanks to an interception by Donovan Wilson, but the secondary was abysmal all game long.
Giants quarterback threw for 450 yards, one week after the fanbase wanted him benched. The Cowboys' secondary cannot continue to be this sloppy.
Life In The Backfield
A lot of the talk coming into this game was about the Giants' defensive line. While they were able to get to Dak Prescott a few times, the unit allowed the Cowboys' backfield to have a surprisingly strong game.
Javonte Williams was just three yards away from having 100 yards on the ground. The Cowboys' starter and Miles Sanders both found the endzone with rushing touchdowns. It appears this offense is firing on all cylinders.
