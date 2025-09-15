NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
The Dallas Cowboys played in the most exciting game of the Sunday Week 2 slate. It took overtime, but the Cowboys would earn their first win of the season over the New York Giants.
As for the rest of the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles made another statement, while the Washington Commanders are still licking their wounds after a loss on Thursday night.
Did the Cowboys do enough to move up the ladder in the division? Here are the NFC East Power Rankings heading into Week 3.
4. New York Giants
In another world, the Cowboys could very well be in last place. Instead, it is the Giants still looking up from the divisional basement after letting a win in Dallas slip from their grasp several times on Sunday.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys picked up their first win of the season, but barely escaping the Giants means the team has a lot of work to do. Thankfully, this team isn't close to being a finished product.
2. Washington Commanders
The Commanders took a big right hook from the Green Bay Packers to open Week 2 action. It feels like Washington is still miles away from grabbing the divisional crown.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles walked into Arrowhead Stadium with bragging rights and walked out with those same bragging rights.
is the prime example of a team that wins anyway they can. It appears the birds are going to be a problem yet again this season.
