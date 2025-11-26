Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a high-profile Thanksgiving showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team aims to keep its NFL playoff hopes alive.

Dallas still has a lot of ground to make up, but taking things one game at a time has been paying off for the Cowboys.

If things don't go as planned on Thursday evening, however, the postseason hopes for Dallas will come crashing down, and it will be time to start focusing on the 2026 NFL Draft.

In next year's draft, the Cowboys have two first-round picks, which presents multiple opportunities for the team to continue bolstering its rapidly-improving defense.

Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones is hit by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ahead of Dallas' Thanksgiving game, Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports dropped his latest first-round NFL mock draft, with the Cowboys using both of the team's first-rounders on the defensive side of the ball with a standout EDGE and an impressive defensive back.

A look at the Cowboys' two first-round picks in the latest CBS Sports mock draft can be seen below.

Pick No. 14: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As has been the case with several mock drafts for the Cowboys, the team adds an EDGE rusher with their first pick. Howell has been one of the biggest risers in the 2026 draft class.

"Howell is a twitchy edge rusher who has put it all together in 2025," Brockermeyer wrote. "He has an explosive get-off and the ability to convert speed to power."

Howell is in his fifth season after spending the first three years of his college career at Bowling Green before transferring to Texas A&M. This season, Howell has recorded 26 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, six passes defensed, and one forced fumble.

Pick No. 24: Brandon Cisse, defensive back, South Carolina

Virginia Tech Hokies receiver Donavon Greene attempts a one-handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks DB Brandon Cisse | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After two seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Cisse transferred to South Carolina for his junior campaign. This season, Cisse has recorded 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and four passes defensed.

"Cisse is a sticky coverage defender with fluid hips and strong change-of-direction ability. He mirrors routes well and contests throws with strong hands," the scouting report on Cisse says.

He would undeniably be a strong addition to the Cowboys' secondary, with some much-needed versatility.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

