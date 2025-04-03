Viral Joe Milton arm strength video surfaces after Dallas Cowboys trade
The Dallas Cowboys are once again in the NFL headlines after making a splash to land Dak Prescott's new backup and potential heir apparent.
On Thursday morning, Stephen Jones was in his bag and swung a deal with the New England Patriots to acquire quarterback Joe Milton III, who the Cowboys have long been rumored to have an interest in.
Following news of the trade, social media was buzzing about Milton, who has three years remaining on his rookie contract and will have time to develop under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
An old viral video of Milton resurfaced after the news which shows off his insane arm strength. Milton casually launched the ball 85-yards and had everyone in awe.
Let's hope he gets a chance to show off his arm talent in Dallas.
Milton was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending his college career with the Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Volunteers.
Last season, Milton saw limited action, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He added 16 yards and a score on the ground.
Cowboys Nation is still feeling the pain of the failed Trey Lance trade, so hopefully the move to land Milton will pay off and leave Lance as a long lost memory.
