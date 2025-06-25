2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates
The Dallas Cowboys' training camp for the 2025 NFL season is right around the corner. As June winds down, the team released its full practice schedule for this year's trip to Oxnard, California.
From open practices to scrimmages and Fan Appreciation Night, the calendar throughout the regular season is jam-packed.
When can you check out the practices and get a glimpse of your favorite players before the season begins?
A full look at the 2025 Cowboys training camp schedule can be seen below (all times Pacific Time).
2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule
July -
- July 20: Team arrival in Oxnard
- July 22: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 23: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 24: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 25: Oxnard Fan Night hosted by Visit Oxnard (4-6 p.m.)
- July 26: Opening Day Ceremony (doors open 9:15 a.m.) + Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 27: Open practice (First padded, 11:45 a.m.)
- July 28: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 30: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- July 31: Heroes Appreciation Day presented by USAA + practice (11:45 a.m.)
August -
- August 2: Open practice (10 a.m.)
- August 4: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 5: Joint open practice with Rams (2 p.m.)
- August 7: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 8: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 9: Preseason - Cowboys visit Rams (7 p.m. CT)
- August 12: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 13: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
- August 14: Break camp, team departs for Dallas
- August 16: Preseason - Cowboys host Ravens (7 p.m. CT)
- August 22: Preseason - Cowboys host Falcons (8 p.m. CT)
- August 26: Deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players
- August 27: Deadline for waiver claims on released players
- August 27: Clubs can begin forming practice squad
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof