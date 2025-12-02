Jadeveon Clowney gets optimistic injury update despite missing Cowboys' practice

The Dallas Cowboys have just one practice remaining ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football clash with the Detroit Lions to kick off Week 14.

Over the past two days, veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been working on resistance cords with the team's director of rehab, Britt Brown, which initially raised some concerns.

It is the second straight week that Clowney has missed practice, with a neck issue limiting him in the week leading up to Dallas' Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Clowney suited up for the game and had a strong performance.

This week, the Cowboys will be hoping for the same. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning, owner and general manager Jerry Jones was optimistic that Clowney would be able to suit up on Thursday night, but it looks like it could be a game-time decision.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jon Machota of The Athletic shared the news.

"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounded optimistic about DE Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) being able to play Thursday night in Detroit," Machota wrote on X. "But he added that it will likely come down to how he warms up before the game. Clowney did not practice yesterday."

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions at Ford Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Clowney's resurgance

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Clowney signed with the Cowboys following Dallas' Week 2 overtime win over the division rival New York Giants. Along with bringing a veteran presence, Clowney has been productive on the field.

Since joining the Cowboys, Clowney has recorded 27 total tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed, two run stuffs, and one fumble recovery.

Against the Chiefs, Clowney had his best game of the season despite missing practice because of his neck issue. Clowney sacked Patrick Mahomes twice and recorded five tackles.

Let's hope Clowney can return to the field with another strong outing and avoid a setback against the Lions.

