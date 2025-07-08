3 most grossly overrated Dallas Cowboys players right now
The Dallas Cowboys endured a very disappointing season in 2024, going just 7-10 and missing the playoffs after posting three straight 12-win campaigns.
While injuries certainly played a factor in the Cowboys' demise last season, you could also tell that things just didn't look quite right for Dallas, but the team is gearing up for a big turnaround in 2025.
There is no doubt that the Cowboys remain one of the most talented teams in the NFL on paper, especially after the addition of wide receiver George Pickens. But Dallas also has some players that are pretty severely overrated at the moment.
Here are the Cowboys' three most overrated players heading into the new NFL season.
Trevon Diggs, CB
This feels a bit unfair considering that Trevon Diggs has been absolutely ravaged by injury issues over his past couple of seasons, but his reputation exceeds his actual production at this point.
Yes, there was a time when Diggs was really good, but even back in 2021 when he racked up 11 interceptions, he was more of just a fantastic ball hawk rather than a shutdown cornerback.
Last year, Diggs managed a 56.6 overall grade at Pro Football Focus and had clearly lost a step in the 11 games he played. He is injured once again going into 2025, and while he is hoping to be ready for Week 1, we are talking about someone who has played a grand total of 13 games the last two seasons.
There are some who still hold Diggs' name in high regard, but if we are being honest, the player who made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022 may be long gone.
Kenneth Murray, LB
Kenneth Murray makes this list for the simple fact that the Cowboys are relying on him to be one of their starting linebackers in 2025. Ask Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans fans how that has gone.
There is a reason why Murray is now on his third NFL team since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His numbers on paper look decent, but he was an absolute nightmare in Tennessee last year, logging a miserable 35.0 run defense grade at Pro Football Focus.
Yes, I understand that PFF is not a be-all-end-all, but any Titans fans who watched the games in 2024 will tell you that the grade checks out.
Murray isn't a bad depth piece, but Dallas' run defense was terrible last season. Acquiring Murray is not going to help matters all that much.
Joe Milton III, QB
You would think that Joe Milton III had a Sam Darnold type of season with the New England Patriots in 2024 with the way people are talking about him heading into his debut campaign with the Cowboys.
We have many questioning whether or not Milton can ultimately supplant Dak Prescott as Dallas' starter, and they are using one game as evidence to prove their point. And a meaningless Week 18 game in which the Patriots defeated a Buffalo Bills team that had Josh Allen take just one snap to preserve his games started streak.
Milton is certainly talented. He has a cannon for an arm, and his physical attributes are unquestionably impressive. But this is the same guy who many felt should switch to tight end heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. And please, let's not bring Lamar Jackson into this conversation.
Is there a chance that Milton becomes a starting quarterback in the NFL? Absolutely, but we should probably pump the brakes on anointing him as someone who can usurp Prescott this coming fall. Barring another injury to Prescott or some incredibly weird circumstances, it isn't happening.
