Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott's MVP case surging, Updated NFC East standings

Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Don't blink now, but the Cowboys are just 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC East as we prepare to enter December.

The Cowboys had a win-win situation on Black Friday, with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles facing off. If Philadelphia won, Dallas' path to the NFL Playoffs got a bit easier, while a Chicago win meant the Cowboys would close in on the division lead.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' NFC East hopes get lifeline ahead of crucial NFL playoff push

Ultimately, Chicago came out on top, and the NFC East title is now within reach. That was something that seemed unrealistic just a few weeks ago.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates catching a pass for a two-point conversion against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Players have Saturday off before returning to The Star on Sunday to begin preparations for Thursday night's Week 14 showdown with the Detroit Lions, so it will be interesting to see what develops over the next few days.

While we wait to see how the rest of the Week 13 action plays out around the league, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

MORE: Cowboys' playoff odds continue to increase following Week 13 victory

Dak Prescott's MVP push

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott was in the NFL MVP mix with a hot start to the season, but the team was failing to rack up wins. In November, the Cowboys re-entered the playoff picture thanks to a three-game winning streak, including two wins in five days over last season's Super Bowl teams.

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why that could reignite Prescott's MVP push.

"Over the three-game win streak, Dallas hasn’t just played better football, they’ve looked like a different team. During the three-game win streak, Prescott has been MVP caliber, he has completed 69.4% of his passes for 942 yards, eight passing touchdowns, and only two interceptions. With an average per attempt of 8.72 yards and a passer rating over 100 in all of these games, we are seeing MVP Dak."

MORE: Jerry Jones' wild Micah Parsons-Quinnen Williams trade claim refuted by Jets insider

Updated NFC East standings

Heading into Week 14: pic.twitter.com/MnsGZV0rhU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2025

It seems unfathomable, but with five games remaining in the regular season, the Cowboys are within striking distance of the NFC East title, which would keep the streak of a new division champion each season extending to 21 years.

Cowboys' remaining schedule: at Lions; vs. Vikings; vs. Chargers; at Commanders; at Giants

Eagles' remaining schedule: at Chargers; vs Raiders; at Commanders; at Bills; vs. Commanders

It's going to be a fun final stretch of the season.

4 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys impressive Week 13 win vs Chiefs

4 huge takeaways from Cowboys' shocking Week 13 win vs Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys' all-time Thanksgiving record, full list of results

Post Malone honors Marshawn Kneeland during Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show

Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB